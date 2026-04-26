Today's Forecast: A dry and mild finish to the weekend

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: It will be another great day to be outside today. We start the day under a mostly cloudy sky, then the clouds will gradually clear and we'll enjoy plenty of sunshine through the afternoon. Highs will reach the middle to upper 60s, with a light east/southeast breeze at 5-15 mph. Tonight temps drop into the upper 40s under a partly cloudy sky. Cloud cover will increase through the day Monday ahead of our next storm system. Most of the day will be dry, with showers and thunderstorms moving in by the evening through the overnight. A few strong to severe storms will be possible as portions of west Michigan are under a Marginal (level 1/5) risk for severe weather. Rain showers will linger into early Tuesday, before we dry out. We'll likely see around 0.5"-1" of rain across the area from this system. Then a drier but cooler pattern settles in by Wednesday through the end of the week.

TODAY: Morning clouds with afternoon sunshine. Highs in the mid/upper 60s. Winds ESE at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds ESE at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Increasing cloud cover becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Late P.M./nighttime showers and storms likely, strong to severe storms possible.

TUESDAY: Few lingering showers early, then mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few shower chances early. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy turning mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 50s.

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