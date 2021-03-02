Tonight's Forecast: Clear skies and not nearly as cold

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Anthony Domol: Dry, sunny, and quiet conditions are expected to remain in the forecast through the upcoming weekend. After a mild day near 50 degrees on Wednesday, we drop back to cooler levels in the upper 30s to lower 40s for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Sunday will mark as a transition day to milder weather. The outlook for next week has temperatures pushing into the 50s beginning on Monday. This warm and above normal stretch is likely to last at least a few days. No significant rainfall is anticipated until Wednesday or Thursday of next week.

TONIGHT: Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s. Winds southwest at 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Our warmest day of the week! Highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Winds west/northwest at 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds at 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

