Today's Forecast: A cold day with lake effect snow

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Bitter cold air has settled into West Michigan this morning, expected to hang around for the weekend! High temperatures this weekend will only be in the teens. This has allowed the back roads and secondary roads to become slick and icy! Take your time while traveling this morning. The main roadways and highways are mainly in good shape! Lake effect snow showers will accumulate along the immediate lake shore both Saturday and Sunday with another 1" to 3" possible. Locations closer inland will see up to an inch of additional snowfall this weekend. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Allegan, Berrien, and Van Buren counties until 7 p.m. Saturday evening, where 2" to 6" of snow is possible. We are also monitoring a system for next week with rain and wintry mix. As of now, light rain showers develop late Wednesday. Rain showers transition over to snow showers on Thursday. Tough travel conditions and accumulating snow are possible. Stay tuned with FOX 17 for the latest updates as we get closer.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers, especially along/west of U.S. 131. Bitter cold air is back. Highs in the upper teens to near 20. Winds from the northwest / north at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy, with isolated lake effect snow showers near the lake shore. Lows in the single digits. Winds from the north / northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW / SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated lake effect possible along/west of U.S. 131. Highs in the teens.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow and flurries possible. Highs in the lower 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

