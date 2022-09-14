Today's Forecast: A bit warmer with plenty of sunshine

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Clouds continue to decrease across West Michigan this morning, leading to partly cloudy skies early on. High pressure builds in for the rest of this workweek, leading to mostly sunny skies today through Friday. Temperatures slowly but surely rebound the next few days, returning temps to the lower 80s by Friday. A mix of sun and clouds settles in for Saturday, with high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. The next chance for rain returns late in the day on Sunday, extending into early Monday. Although, any rain will be hit-or-miss! The first day of fall is next Thursday, September 22nd. Each and every day leading up to the first official day of fall is likely to be warmer-than-average. Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App!

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northwest-north winds at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cool and comfortable. East winds around 5 mph. Lows in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few rain chances mostly in the afternoon / evening. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few rain chances mostly in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

