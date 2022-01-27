Today's Forecast: A bit warmer with light snow developing

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Cloud cover increased overnight as temperatures increased from the single digits into the teens by daybreak. Cloud cover remains this morning as a cold front drops southward through the Great Lakes and arrives during the early evening hours. Out ahead of this front, we will see snow showers develop late morning and for the afternoon. Accumulations will be light but around an inch of snow looks to be a good bet along with slippery roadways. Colder conditions settle back in for Friday with highs in the teens. The weekend brings mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies and a chance for snow showers later Saturday evening into Sunday as a weak disturbance slide across the region. A bit milder air shows up early next week from Monday through Wednesday but a storm system will have to be monitored for the middle of the workweek which could bring us rain changing to snow.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and briefly milder with more widespread snow showers developing late morning into the afternoon. A coating to an inch or so of snow will be possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest/west winds at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy. Breezy north winds. Lows at zero degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and cold. Highs in the upper teens. Wind chills in the single digits.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance for late evening flurries or snow showers. Light accumulations will be possible. Highs around 20.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries possible. Highs in the upper 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs near 30 degrees.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube