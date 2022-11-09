Today's Forecast: A bit warmer & partly cloudy

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are in store this morning with temperature kicking off near 40 degrees. Today and Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be the warmest for the middle of the week, with daytime highs in the 60s today and near 70 degrees on Thursday. A strong cold front arrives Friday and forces a pattern change with rain showers and sharply colder air. Behind the cold front brings high temperatures only in the 30s, which will be the coldest air of the season so far. Along with the cold comes the chance for snow in West Michigan! Precipitation transitions from rain to snow on Saturday, and remaining primarily snow from Saturday night through Monday. Minor snow accumulations will be possible along and west of U.S. 131, with a slushy mix expected on the roadways! Daytime high temperatures remain in the upper 30s for next Monday and Tuesday. Stay tuned with FOX 17 by downloading the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the low/middle 60s. Winds south at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and warm. Lows in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and unseasonably warm. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance for rain showers as a strong cold front blasts through the state. Our warmest temperatures occur in the overnight hours in the upper 50s, then sharply fall through the day. Lake effect rain/snow showers may occur by Friday evening/night!

SATURDAY: Sharply colder temperatures, cloudy, and windy. Chance of lake effect rain/snow showers. Accumulations possible along/west of U.S. 131. Highs in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and breezy with lake effect snow showers, especially along/west of U.S. 131. Highs in the middle 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow chances lingering. Highs in the upper 30s.

