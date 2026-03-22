Sunday's Forecast: Falling temperatures with a few showers

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki: A cold front will move through West Michigan on Sunday and this will bring falling temperatures and a few rain showers to the area. This front is expected to move in from north to south throughout the day. Temperatures in the morning will largely be in the 50s but by the afternoon, many of us will be in the middle 40s. With this front, a few rain showers are likely especially this morning and then again in the afternoon. No all day rain is expected and totals will be around a tenth of an inch or less. Into next week, there are no major systems on the horizon but we will be a touch cooler in the early part of the week with highs in the 40s. The next system to watch will come in later Wednesday into Thursday with some rain showers.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the low to mid 50s early, falling to the 40s by afternoon. Wind: N 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Drying out but mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the upper 20s.

MONDAY: Becoming mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, especially in the afternoon. Warm. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Colder with highs in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

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