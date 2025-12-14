Sunday's Forecast; Arctic air holds on through Monday

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: The arctic air mass will continue to grip West Michigan as we close out the weekend and start next week. Actual temperatures will hold in the teens for much of the daytime hours, with low in the single digits. The combination of the very cold temperatures and a gusty NW wind will drop the wind chills ("feels-like") readings to below zero levels at times. With temperatures this cold, the salt and melting chemicals won't be effective on area roads, so travel will remain quite hazardous in many locations through early Monday. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is set to expire for lakeshore counties at 11AM Sunday. The persistent snow bands will gradually lighten, but still many lakeshore counties will continue to experience slippery and icy travel conditions. There is a brief thaw ahead for middle of week next week-at least getting above freezing! Looking ahead, temperatures will likely moderate to "near average" levels next weekend into Christmas week.

TODAY (SUNDAY) WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (Until 11AM) Very cold and breezy with light snow possible. Highs in the low 20s. Wind Chills: Near or below zero

TONIGHT: Very cold. Few flurries or lt. snow showers in lakeshore areas. Lows 5-10 degrees.

MONDAY: Cold and mainly dry. Few morning flurries remain possible. Highs in the low 20s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and cold with highs around 30.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Chance rain-snow showers. Highs in the low 40s..

FRIDAY: Colder again with a few snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube