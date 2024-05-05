Steady rain overnight adds to already wet May

WEST MICHIGAN — Grand Rapids has been wet to start the month of May. We saw a widespread 1/4 inch of rain Saturday night.

Since Wednesday, May 1, Grand Rapids has recorded 1.08" of rain, while Kalamazoo has seen .98" and Muskegon .89". All of these totals through five days of May are ahead of pace for the month.

Keep in mind, April ended over an inch below average rainfall, so this Spring rain isn't unwanted for our local farmers and agriculture.

If this pace holds, Grand Rapids would see nearly 7" of rainfall in May! Surprisingly, that would only rank 4th rainiest since 1991.

Using the 30-year climatology average from the National Weather Service, May is tied for wettest month in Grand Rapids, 3rd wettest for Muskegon, and 5th in Kalamazoo.

It looks like another wet week ahead, with storms starting Tuesday, and rain chances not letting up until next Saturday! Current model consensus is around another 1" of rainfall.

West Michigan does have long term relief in sight, with a drier than average pattern setting up next weekend into next week. Regardless, keep your rain coat and boots on standby for the work week!

