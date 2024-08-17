SCHOOL WEATHER: What to wear on the 1st day

WEST MICHIGAN — Plenty of West Michigan schools are ready to kickoff the school year August 19! How does this year's weather stack up to years past? What about to our seasonal average?

Grand Rapids average high is 80 degrees for Mid-August, and last year's first day was 79° and sunny on August 21.

Jackets may be needed to start the day, as overnight lows most of the week will drop into the lower to middle 50s, especially Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Afternoon highs will hold steady in the middle to upper 70s through Wednesday as well, so not sweating weather, but not sweater weather either.

Shorts and tees will be the go-to for the first week, but were watching a bigger warm up into the last week of August.

Any heat wave can be a cause for concern, with so many schools without air conditioning. 2021 is an example of concerning heat, as low 90s canceled some days for districts with limited cooling resources.

We haven't had a 90° in Grand Rapids since June, so the worst of the heat is behind us for the 2024 school year!

