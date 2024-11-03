Much needed rain with impacts to Election Day

WEST MICHIGAN — Grab your umbrella, and hold on tight to your ballots. We're in store for a wet, windy, and warm start for the first week of November.

Moisture streaming in from the central plains and the Gulf of Mexico has lead to a wide band of showers and storms from Michigan to Texas. While things start dry Sunday, Sunday night through Tuesday will have waves of steady rain.

Sunday evening showers will be scattered and quite light, nothing more than a tenth of an inch expected.

Monday mornings rain, however, will be associated with a lot more moisture in the atmosphere. This will finally be enough to take over our drought conditions and make a dent in the rainfall deficit. Keep it mind, it wont be an all day rain.

We are around 5.00" below average since September 1st, so any and all rain is welcome!

Tuesday will see more rounds of steady showers, and even a few thunderstorms. Thankfully, no severe weather expected for this election, after February, May, and August elections all had tornado warnings issued in the area.

It won't rain all day Monday or Tuesday, but when it does it may be heavy at times. Total accumulations looks to be well over an inch from Grand Rapids to the north and west. Regardless of rain, it will be persistently windy!

Wind will be a concern from Sunday night through Tuesday night, with wind gusting at 35 to 40 mph.

Be prepared to use your wipers, step in a few puddles, and hear a rumble of thunder or two this week!

