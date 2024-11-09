Mild Lake Michigan's impact on Winter

WEST MICHIGAN — West Michigan is experiencing a very warm Autumn season, and its bound to limit our snowfall this Winter, based on historical trends.

Since September 1st of 2024, Grand Rapids average temperature is 59.8 degrees. This is 3.8° above normal, and 6th warmest Autumn on record through November 7th.

WXMI

There is no surprise then, that only 2 mornings have had temperatures below freezing, and snow has been of no concern in the Lower Peninsula of Michigan.

WXMI

This has also kept Lake Michigan very warm, even without historical Summer warmth. Lake Michigan, as of November 8th, is 2nd warmest on record this late into a year, only behind 2016.

NOAA

2024 is the orange line, trailing only 2016 in red for warmest early November water temperatures on record.

Lake Michigan is the biggest influence of moisture in the Winter, leading to Michigan seeing far more inches of snow per year than any other Great Lake State because of Lake Effect Snow. If Lake Michigan stays on this trend in 2024, and we see cool air finally arrive in late December, it will shift our window of Lake Effect Snow's impact.

Normally, Lake Michigan begins to freeze steadily into January & February, shutting off the moisture for Lake Effect Snow. If we don't get cold enough consistently, we may see Lake Effect Snow as more of a concern through more of the Winter. Yet, this doesn't always lead to higher season totals.

In 2016, Grand Rapids measured below average snowfall at 60.1". The 30-year average is 78". Last year was fairly warm too, with minimal ice, measuring only 38.4"! Looks like this mild stretch may lead to more green than white for 2024-2025 Winter.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube