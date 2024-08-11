METEOR SHOWER: Perseid peaking this weekend

WEST MICHIGAN — The annual Perseid Meteor Shower is underway, and reaching its peak tonight. Even better, conditions are favorable to view one of the most prolific meteor showers of the year.

Astronomers expect around 50 meteors per hour, and with perfect circumstances, up to 100 meteors per hour shooting across the night sky!

The best viewing experience will be furthest from cities and dense light pollution. Also, be sure to look to the northeast for the busiest shower view.

Grand Rapids Amateur Astronomical Association is hosting a viewing at Cascade Recreation Park Sunday night from 11 p.m. until 3 a.m..

They will provide a few telescopes for a more enhanced viewing experience, but be sure to bring your own lawn chair or blanket, as it will be a little chilly.

Temperatures will be slightly below seasonable averages, but mostly to fully clear skies will maximize the viewing experience for 2024.

The Perseid Meteor Shower occurs every summer when the orbit of the comet Swift-Tuttle intersects Earth’s atmosphere.

Debris from the tail end of this comet hits our atmosphere at around 132,000 miles per hour and burns up before it makes contact with the surface of the Earth. This creates the meteor shower, or the appearance of “shooting stars.”

