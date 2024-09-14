Lots of 80° days this September

WEST MICHIGAN — Grand Rapids in 2024 has recorded two 11-day streaks of 80° days. One bunch was in mid-June, and the other from July 26 to August 5.

September is on pace to beat that, and beat a 63-year old record, too.

Grand Rapids has seen six 80 degree days already in September, including four in a row, starting September 10.

WXMI

The average number of 80° days in September is only 8, and we are expecting a full forecast of 80s.

We are eyeing this year to have the most 80 degree days in September since 2017.

FOX 17

It's also on pace to break the record of the most in a row in September, beating out 1961.

The heat doesn't seem to stop anytime soon, but things can change on a dime in West Michigan, so don't take this heat for granted!

WXMI

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube