LAKESHORE WAVES: A choppy holiday weekend

WEST MICHIGAN — A mix of sun and rain chances will keep Lake Michigan active for Memorial Day weekend.

Here are the details for Lake Michigan's forecast close to home. For information regarding new SWIM RISK alert systems, go to our story HERE.

SATURDAY:

- Sunshine with a MODERATE SWIM RISK.

- Wave heights 2 to 4 feet through the afternoon, subsiding to 1 to 3 for the evening hours through sunset.

- Wind west/northwest at 10 to 15 mph through the afternoon. 5 to 10 mph out of the west/southwest around sunset.

SUNDAY:

- Partly cloudy morning, mostly cloudy afternoon with a line of showers and storms. LOW TO MODERATE SWIM RISK.

- Wave heights 1 to 3 feet. Higher waves with any strong storm that moves through.

- Wind east/southeast at 10 to 20 mph. This wind, although strong, is favorable for West Michigan to see lower waves because its a "land to lake" wind direction.

MONDAY:

- Mostly cloudy, a few showers and breezy. HIGH SWIM RISK.

- Wave heights 4 to 6 feet through the day, more so on the north side of piers.

- Wind west/northwest at 15 to 20 mph.

