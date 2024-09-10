Fall bird migration underway

WEST MICHIGAN — As seasonable temperatures begin to fall, and the sunsets get earlier and earlier, the birds get set to move south for the Winter.

The migration of millions of birds is already underway, beginning in the masses Saturday night. It is peaking over Michigan Monday night.

BirdCast

West Michigan is forecast to see some of the highest numbers of bird flying overhead from north to south Monday night and Tuesday.

You can look at detailed migration forecasts HERE.

While it will be dark when they fly at night, our radar system can detect the flocks. The bunches of birds reflect scatter back to the Doppler Radar at the Grand Rapids airport. It looks like precipitation on our radar scan because of their density.

WXMI

This will wind down into the middle of the week, and may have a second wave of the migration once the 80s and sunshine end and consistent cooler air sets up in West Michigan.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube