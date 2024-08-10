Coolest weekend since Memorial Day weekend

WEST MICHIGAN — Fall-lovers rejoice, as highs the second weekend in August will be what's normal for mid-September!

Saturday, August 10 is forecast to be the chilliest day since May 28, and the coolest weekend since May 26-27, 2024.

WXMI

Grand Rapids average high for August 10 is 81°. The average high finally falls below 80° on August 28. If Grand Rapids happen to not reach 70, it'll be the third August in a row where Grand Rapids stayed below 70° for at least one day.

So, why the Fall blast in August? A low pressure system over Lake Superior is sweeping down Canadian air across the Midwest.

WXMI

Thankfully, the cool air doesn't last long and 80s return by Monday. This air mass is also quite dry, and rain chances remain low until the end of next week.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube