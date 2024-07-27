Cool July air finally leaving

WEST MICHIGAN — West Michigan is set to miss a key temperature threshold in July for the 3rd time in the last decade.

Grand Rapids, per The National Weather Service observation sites, has recorded at least one 90 degree day in 20 of 25 July's since 2000.

We've already had 3 90 days in 2024, but its been over 5 weeks since our last on June 19.

WXMI

2014 was the last year Grand Rapids max high temperature never reached 90 across the whole Summer, reaching 89.

WXMI

Good news for heat lovers: Consistent upper 80s and humidity are in the long term forecast as we transition to August, but still no 90s.

WXMI

Our average first 90 is June 14, and our average last is August 19. So, climatologically, we still have another 3 weeks to catch a better chance at 90 degree heat.

