COOL AIR: Fall chill is short lived

WEST MICHIGAN — Grand Rapids is in for a Fall treat Saturday.

A forecast high of 62 degrees is the coldest high in Grand Rapids since only topping 60 degrees on May 11 earlier this year.

WXMI

This is due to a low pressure to our north and east wrapping cool air around the Great Lakes region this first week of September. The average high for September 7 is 77 degrees.

WXMI

Winds will also be breezy out of the north, gusting over 25 mph at times and creating dangerous waves along Lake Michigan. Waterspouts are possible too with the warm waters mixing with the cool air!

Enjoy the Fall appetizer, because another burst of Summer heat is returning! A separate high pressure is developing out West, and it's only a matter of time before it brings Michigan some heat.

WXMI

We are expecting upper 80s by next Thursday, with a non-zero chance to reach 90 degrees. No records are expected, but it will still be a nice summer stretch for the second week in September!

WXMI

