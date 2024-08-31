Choppy Lake Michigan conditions this weekend

WEST MICHIGAN — Lake Michigan is a hot spot for people on Holiday weekends, especially for Labor day, as its the unofficial last weekend of Summer.

But, conditions at the beaches need close monitoring for those trying to swim in the water.

Wave heights Saturday will start calm, no higher than 1 to 3 feet in the afternoon Saturday. A west wind at 5 to 15 mph making for a pleasant day. This will most likely be the safest swimming conditions all weekend.

wxmi

Sunday will be the worst day, as a secondary front passes through the state, a north wind will ramp up. This will stir the waters, producing 5 to 7 foot waves at times Sunday afternoon.

wxmi

Lake Michigan will calm into the Holiday, but lingering waves may lead to a few yellow flags on Labor Day.

Also note, Saturday will be the warmest day in the lower 80s, and ending in the lower 70s by Labor Day. A good taste of September air arrives just in time for the first week of September.

wxmi

