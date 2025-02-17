Today's Forecast: Arctic air arrives

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Arctic air will grip the region through the middle of the week, with strong winds and sub-zero wind chills. Scattered lake effect snow showers are likely, though additional accumulation will be fairly minimal: amounting to only 1-3 inches at the most. The counties included in the Winter Weather Advisory have shifted to include only the counties along the lakeshore: Allegan, Ottawa, Muskegon, Van Buren, Mason, Lake and Oceana Counties, though keep in mind lots of ice remains in many inland locations following the snow and freezing drizzle from the weekend. Winds are on the increase, with gusts approaching 30-mph. The combination of the very cold temperatures and gusty winds will keep wind chills below 0 this morning and for much of the day. The coldest mornings will be Tuesday and Wednesday where some spots will have actual air temperatures below 0. Unseasonably cold air sticks around into the weekend, with high temperatures not likely to reach "seasonable levels" until Sunday. For this time of year, our "average highs" are in the low-30s. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

A few flight delays are possible today through the Gerald R. Ford International Airport. Here's the link to check the latest flight information

TODAY: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (Until 7PM Lakeshore Counties) Sharply colder with lake effect snow showers. Highs in the middle teens. Wind chills could drop below zero at times. Winds: west-northwest 15-25 mph

TONIGHT: Very cold with light and spotty snow showers. (Minimal additional accumulation) Lows near Zero. Winds: West 5-15 mph

TUESDAY: Very cold. Not as breezy. Partial sunshine inland with scattered lake effect snow showers. Highs in the upper teens. Winds: W-NW 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Cold and quiet. Considerable cloudiness with a few lake effect flurries. Highs in the upper teens.

THURSDAY: Scattered snow showers. Not as cold. Highs in the low 20s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cold. Highs in the mid-upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloud with highs in the low 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube