Today's Forecast: Overcast skies and light drizzles; Rain and snow for Thanksgiving week

WEST MICHIGAN — Your forecast from FOX17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Temperatures staying relatively mild into the start of Thanksgiving week, with highs in the upper 40s Sunday, and around 50 degrees on Monday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s, so no major chill in the air in the short term. Monday, we expect some light showers across West Michigan, totaling around a tenth of an inch. Those showers will be associated with a cold front, shifting our weather pattern into the holiday weekend. Tuesday looks to stay below 40 degrees, but mostly dry. Another system will approach the Midwest from the south on Wednesday, bringing us a chance for rain / snow mix Wednesday night, especially in our southern communities. Thursday, as that system moves east, looks to have 30s for highs as Lake Effect snow sets up after Thanksgiving Day through the weekend. Expect some snow accumulations to stick more than our first snow event!

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonable. Highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers. Total accumulations around a tenth of an inch. Highs near 50 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated lake effect showers possible. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance for rain / snow mix in the afternoon, especially south. Highs in the upper 30s near 40.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Mostly cloudy, with a chance for rain / snow. Highs in the middle to upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, with lake effect snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

Get your hour-by-hour forecast or check the radar for rain chances here

Or download the FOX 17 Weather App

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube