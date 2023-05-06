Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Thunderstorms to impact West Michigan communities Sunday morning

Strong wind gusts, lightning, heavy downpours and small hail are the main threats.
Posted at 6:43 AM, May 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-06 07:08:07-04

WEST MICHIGAN — A chance for showers will develop overnight Saturday into Sunday. This shower chance will ramp up over Lake Michigan, and we could see some stronger storms embedded in the line.

Model outlook

The showers look to arrive along the lakeshore at about 4 A.M. on Sunday. It will move from west to east, relatively quickly. It will bring showers to Grand Rapids between 5 to 7 A.M.

Model outlook

The showers and storms are expected to exit West Michigan by mid-morning.

Model outlook

Showers are expected to bring under an inch of rain among our communities.

Rain Potential

There is a MARGINAL RISK threat for some of our southern communities. This risk includes the potential for gusty winds, heavy localized downpours and small hail.

ConvectiveOutlook_Day2 (1).png

After the rain clears out, the cloud cover is expected to dissipate, and we may even see some peeks of sunshine! Temperatures will cool slightly, but not enough for us to notice.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather