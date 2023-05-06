Thunderstorms to impact West Michigan communities Sunday morning

WEST MICHIGAN — A chance for showers will develop overnight Saturday into Sunday. This shower chance will ramp up over Lake Michigan, and we could see some stronger storms embedded in the line.

The showers look to arrive along the lakeshore at about 4 A.M. on Sunday. It will move from west to east, relatively quickly. It will bring showers to Grand Rapids between 5 to 7 A.M.

The showers and storms are expected to exit West Michigan by mid-morning.

Showers are expected to bring under an inch of rain among our communities.

There is a MARGINAL RISK threat for some of our southern communities. This risk includes the potential for gusty winds, heavy localized downpours and small hail.

After the rain clears out, the cloud cover is expected to dissipate, and we may even see some peeks of sunshine! Temperatures will cool slightly, but not enough for us to notice.