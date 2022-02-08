Texas meteorologist goes viral for signing severe weather forecast

WXMI — Last Tuesday, Texas meteorologist Mikayla Smith was prepping for the arrival of severe winter weather. Smith holds two jobs – one as a student broadcaster for Oklahoma University, and another as a meteorologist for KXII-TV based in Sherman, Texas.

Knowing the importance of alerting viewers – all viewers – in both states, Smith did something unconventional. During her pre-taped segment for OU Nightly, the university’s student-run newscast, Smith conducted her weathercast in American Sign Language.

The show aired at 4 p.m.

By 5 p.m., when the broadcast ended, Smith’s phone was blowing up with notifications. Her video had gone viral.

“I’m happy that I did it, I never thought that it would blow up like it did, that’s shocking to me,” she said, speaking to FOX17 via Zoom on Tuesday. “I’m glad that it did because I think there needs to be more awareness.”

Smith isn’t deaf or hard of hearing but has family friends and even relatives that are. She started taking ASL classes in 7th grade and continued for six years through high school. It’s something she’s passionate about and something she knows needs more exposure.

“It’s important to me and I just think it should be continued to be brought up just because the deaf and hard of hearing community are so underserved,” she said. “It was just something that I was passionate about and still am passionate about and have a connection to. So, I just figured out a way to try to combine my passions.”

Catch Smith’s full story on FOX17 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. tonight. Watch the video above to learn some weather ASL signs from Smith.

