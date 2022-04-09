Temps to soar into the 60s over the next few days

WEST MICHIGAN - After the last several days of weather being dominated and controlled by a pesky upper level low pressure system, our conditions are expected to turn more pleasant beginning Sunday. We expect sunshine to return on Sunday and temperatures will rebound accordingly with highs in the middle 50s. Those numbers will rise even more through the week, likely into the 60s. See our 7-Day forecast below.

FOX 17

Another approaching weather system will thicken the clouds up later Sunday and Sunday night. We have the chance of rain showers late Sunday night into Monday morning, perhaps even a few emdedded thunderstorms as this system moves into the Upper Midwest. Severe weather is not anticipated at this time, but more rounds of showers and storms through the week will be possible.

Normal highs for this time of year have us around 55 degrees. By the end of this month, our normal high will reach 64. It becomes more difficult to get accumulating snow the later into April we get. And while temperatures the next several days will likely reach the mid/upper 60s, our forecast models are already hinting at a cool down for Good Friday, Easter, and beyond. In fact, the Climate Prediction Center or CPC is forecasting cooler-than-average temperatures the week of April 16 - 22. See image below.

FOX 17

While the Detroit Tigers just concluded their home opener this week with a win over the Chicago White Sox, our West Michigan WhiteCaps home opener is on Tuesday with the first pitch being tossed out at 6:35 P.M. Below is our forecast for that event. Make sure to stay up on timing changes and rain chances.

FOX 17

