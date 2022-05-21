Temps cool to 60s next several days

WEST MICHIGAN - After temperatures in the 80s this past week with high humidity to boot, we expect temperatures to chill a bit over the next several days. Normal highs have us in the lower 70s this time of year, but most readings will be in the 60s for the upcoming week.

We should begin to see more sunshine breaking out on Sunday with highs around 60. Canadian high pressure should clear our skies by Sunday night as temperatures fall into the 40s. Monday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle 60s. We expect to remain dry on Tuesday as well with highs in the upper 60s.

Our next frontal system arrives on Wednesday with rain showers likely by that time. See image below.

FOX 17

More rain chances remain in the forecast for Thursday and Friday with highs all three days only in the 60s. While temperatures are expected to remain on the chilly side over the next week, the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) is forecasting temperatures above normal for the very end of the month transitioning to early June. See image below.

FOX 17

Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.