As of today, sunsets are now starting to get later

WEST MICHIGAN — If you aren't a fan of the early sunsets this time of year, today is a "milestone day" for you!

December 15th marks the day when our sunsets begin to get later. The "earliest" sunset time for the year is 5:08 PM. Today's sunset is 5:09 PM. We are still not gaining "minutes of daylight", as the sunrise times are still getting later for a few more weeks. Sunrise times will continue to get later until January 11th; when the sun will rise at 8:13 AM and set at 5:28 PM.

This year, the Winter Solstice takes place Saturday (December 21st) at 4 AM (E.S.T.).

A few more milestone dates to keep in mind will be the transition back to Daylight Saving Time on March 9, 2025. With the act of "Springing Ahead" our clocks by an hour, sunset on that date will take place at 7:41 PM.

The latest sunsets of the year take place June 24th through July 1st, when sunset doesn't occur until 9:26 PM.

