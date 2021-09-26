Sunny and warm weather stretch to end September in West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — The month of September is coming to a close, and West Michigan has been gifted a stellar forecast. While a little more cloud cover is likely on Sunday and Monday, mostly sunny skies are expected the rest of the work week.

Not only will there be endless sunshine, but temperatures will be also be ideal. Temperatures are expected to be above average all week long. The average for the beginning of the week starts at 70 degrees. By the end of the week, the average temperature drops to 67 degrees.

