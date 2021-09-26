Watch
Sunny and warm weather stretch to end September in West Michigan

JOHN L. RUSSELL/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bob and Jackie Ryan of Manistee and Grand Rapids, Mich., walk on the North Manistee Lighthouse pier in Manistee, Mich., Thursday, April 27, 2006, watching the sun set over Lake Michigan. Clear evenings are perfect for a walk, according to the couple, who take every opportunity to enjoy the beauty of northern Michigan at their second home. (AP Photo/John L. Russell)
LAKE MICHIGAN SUNSET
Posted at 7:10 AM, Sep 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-26 07:10:35-04

WEST MICHIGAN — The month of September is coming to a close, and West Michigan has been gifted a stellar forecast. While a little more cloud cover is likely on Sunday and Monday, mostly sunny skies are expected the rest of the work week.

Not only will there be endless sunshine, but temperatures will be also be ideal. Temperatures are expected to be above average all week long. The average for the beginning of the week starts at 70 degrees. By the end of the week, the average temperature drops to 67 degrees.

For your latest West Michigan forecast, stay tuned with FOX 17.

