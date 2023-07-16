Sunday's Beach Conditions along Lake Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — With high temperatures topping the lower 80s and plenty of sunshine, a lake day may be front of mind.

Beach hazards are not in effect, expect in Berrien County, where a moderate beach hazard risk exists.

Winds today are out of the southwest at about 15 to 20 knots. This will kick waves to around 1 to 3 feet.

Avoid the pier and expect some higher wave heights.

Always remember to heed warnings from flags, and lather on the sunscreen! The UV Index is expected to rise to 8.1 around 2 P.M.