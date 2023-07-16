Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Sunday's Beach Conditions along Lake Michigan

Some dangerous conditions are expected in Berrien Co. today
WXMI_FeelsLike.jpg
WXMI
WXMI_FeelsLike.jpg
Posted at 6:18 AM, Jul 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-16 06:18:46-04

WEST MICHIGAN — With high temperatures topping the lower 80s and plenty of sunshine, a lake day may be front of mind.

WXMI_FeelsLike.jpg

Beach hazards are not in effect, expect in Berrien County, where a moderate beach hazard risk exists.

NWS Swimming Conditions Northern Indiana

Winds today are out of the southwest at about 15 to 20 knots. This will kick waves to around 1 to 3 feet.

Avoid the pier and expect some higher wave heights.

Always remember to heed warnings from flags, and lather on the sunscreen! The UV Index is expected to rise to 8.1 around 2 P.M.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward