Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Stronger storms possible Sunday afternoon

Stay weather aware Sunday, as thunderstorm potential increases
Model Forecast Sunday at 1:30 P.M.
WXMI FOX 17
Model Forecast Sunday at 1:30 P.M.
Posted at 6:21 AM, Apr 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-15 06:21:09-04

WEST MICHIGAN — All good things must come to an end, and our sunny, dry and warm stretch will abruptly be cut off by a cold front on Sunday. Cloud cover will increase overnight Saturday, bringing chances for pop-up showers. These showers will become more widespread headed into Sunday.

Model Forecast Sunday at 1:30 P.M.

By Sunday afternoon, a cold front will sweep through the region dropping temperatures and bringing the chance for a few thunderstorms. Some of these storms could be on the stronger side.

Model Forecast Sunday at 3:30 P.M.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 1 out of 5, MARGINAL Risk for much of West Michigan. Threats we are anticipating for these storms include hail and strong wind gusts.

ConvectiveOutlook_Day2.png

Rain accumulations are expected to be less than an inch for many of our communities.

Euro Model Rain Accumulation Forecast

The good news is that many of our river levels have returned to normal, meaning if we get heavier rain in some spots, it will have a place to drain.

Current River Levels

Although we don't anticipate to see widespread severe weather, it's still a good practice to stay weather aware on Sunday. Download the FOX 17 Weather App for weather alerts and the latest forecast video.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather