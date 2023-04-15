Stronger storms possible Sunday afternoon

WEST MICHIGAN — All good things must come to an end, and our sunny, dry and warm stretch will abruptly be cut off by a cold front on Sunday. Cloud cover will increase overnight Saturday, bringing chances for pop-up showers. These showers will become more widespread headed into Sunday.

By Sunday afternoon, a cold front will sweep through the region dropping temperatures and bringing the chance for a few thunderstorms. Some of these storms could be on the stronger side.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 1 out of 5, MARGINAL Risk for much of West Michigan. Threats we are anticipating for these storms include hail and strong wind gusts.

Rain accumulations are expected to be less than an inch for many of our communities.

The good news is that many of our river levels have returned to normal, meaning if we get heavier rain in some spots, it will have a place to drain.

Although we don't anticipate to see widespread severe weather, it's still a good practice to stay weather aware on Sunday. Download the FOX 17 Weather App for weather alerts and the latest forecast video.