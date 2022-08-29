Strong to severe storms possible today

WEST MICHIGAN - The possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms exists across our area today. The primary threat would be strong, damaging straight line winds between 60 and 70 mph. Torrential rainfall, hail, and extensive lightning can also accompany some of these storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed extreme southwest Lower Michigan in a LEVEL 3 ENHANCED RISK for severe storms. These counties include Berrien, Cass, Van Buren, southwest Kalamazoo, and western St. Joseph. Wind gusts up to 70/75 mph are possible these locations. Elsewhere in yellow, we remain in LEVEL 2 SLIGHT RISK for severe storms. This is reduced from the enhanced threat, but wind gusts in these areas of 60/65 mph are possible. Areas north of I-96 are in the least threat for severe weather (MARGINAL) with some 58/60 mph gusts possible there. See the severe weather threats below.

FOX 17

All of these storms have the potential to produce some hail, extensive lightning, and torrential rainfall. The main time frame is from around 4 P.M. this afternoon through about 10 P.M. this evening. Moisture, lift, and instability (the 3 ingredients needed for severe storms) are all in place. I would expect the possibility of a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH to be issued, perhaps followed by local SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNINGS.

