Strong to severe storms possible this Father's Day weekend

Saturday Morning Forecast - June 19th, 2021
Posted at 10:45 AM, Jun 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-19 10:45:39-04

WEST MICHIGAN — As you are making your Father's Day weekend plans, you'll want to keep an eye on the radar! There are two moments this weekend where you will want to stay "weather aware". The first time line is Saturday morning. Scattered showers and storms are the story for Saturday morning, where heavy rain and strong winds are likely. Conditions will become much drier this evening.

There's a marginal risk of severe weather for today! Most of the marginal risk is in southeast Michigan. The main threats include strong winds, small hail, and heavy downpours.

The next moment in time where you will want to be "weather aware" is on Father's Day evening. The majority of west Michigan falls under a slight risk for severe weather for the evening hours. The main threats include strong winds and hail, but there is a small chance for an isolated tornado.

I know that the majority of west Michigan is thrilled to have rain back in the forecast! Shower chances continue into Monday morning, with a drier mid-week. Stay tuned with FOX 17 online and on air for all severe weather updates!

