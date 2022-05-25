Strong to severe storm potential Wednesday evening

WEST MICHIGAN — The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the risk for severe storms in West Michigan on Wednesday evening. Locations along and south of I-96 fall under a marginal risk for severe storms, with locations south of I-94 falling under a slight risk. When a severe thunderstorm warning is issued by the National Weather Service, the storm must meet certain criteria. In order for a storm to be considered severe, it must have wind gusts up to 58 mph or higher and/or hail at least one inch in diameter. If a storm does not meet that specific criteria, then it is not considered severe.

The difference between a "marginal" and "slight" risk is listed below. During a marginal risk for severe weather, the ingredients are coming together where we could see an isolated storm develop with the severe criteria above. During a slight risk, it's more likely that we could see scattered storms develop.

Under both the marginal and slight risk, the threat for severe weather is on the lower end. The chance for severe storms continues into Thursday for West Michigan, where locations mainly east of Grand Rapids fall under a marginal risk for severe storms.

Wednesday and Thursday hold the chance for damaging wind gusts, hail, and an isolated tornado. The threat for a tornado is extremely low, but it is not zero.

