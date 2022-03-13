Spring-like heat builds into West Michigan this week

WEST MICHIGAN — It's the time we have all been waiting for ... spring-like heat is returning to West Michigan this work week! The upper level air pattern is changing this week, bringing a surge of warm air from the southwest. You can finally ditch the winter gear for a couple of days.

WXMI

The average high temperature on Monday, March 14th is 44 degrees. The average high temperature climbs to 46 degrees by Sunday, March 20th. High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will be near 50 degrees. By Wednesday and Thursday, the heat really kicks in! Highs climb near 60 degrees for the middle of the week.

WXMI

This work week, including March 14th through March 20th, will feature well above-average temperatures. Looking ahead, the following week also looks to be warmer-than-average. The latest Climate Prediction Center outlook shares that temperatures are likely to be above-average between March 20th through March 26th.

WXMI

There's a chance for widespread rain showers Friday into Saturday.