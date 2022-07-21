SPC Outlook: Severe storm potential on Saturday

WEST MICHIGAN — The Storm Prediction Center has placed West Michigan under a MARGINAL or "level 1" risk for severe storms on Saturday. The main threats include damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail. The SPC has issued the following statement regarding the storm potential:

..Upper Midwest into the Great Lakes...

A notable shortwave trough is forecast to progress from the northern Plains east-southeastward across the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes on Saturday. A belt of enhanced mid/upper-level flow will likely accompany this shortwave trough and act to organize thunderstorms that develop ahead of it through the day. There is reasonably good agreement in model guidance that a very moist low-level airmass will be in place ahead of a front across the Upper Midwest Saturday morning. Steepening mid-level lapse rates and robust heating of this airmass through the early afternoon should foster moderate to strong instability. Deep-layer shear will be more than sufficient for organized updrafts, and supercells with a threat for very large hail appear possible with initial convective development across MN.

Most guidance also suggests that quick upscale growth into a MCS will occur Saturday afternoon/evening with eastward extent into western/central WI and northeastern IA. Given the degree of buoyancy available, at least scattered damaging/severe winds appear probable as this mode transition occurs. Some of these winds may be significant ...This severe threat should continue into the Great Lakes region Saturday night, but lesser instability forecast with eastward extent should keep the overall severe threat fairly isolated.

West Michigan has a lower level threat compared to other parts of the mid-west, including Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates.