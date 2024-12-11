Watch Now
Snow, Arctic blast, strong winds, low wind chills unfold in West Michigan

Wind chills below zero coming!
fox 17
WEST MICHIGAN - More winter weather is on the way through Thursday. An Arctic blast will also arrive, and wind speeds will ramp up significantly. WINTER STORM WARNINGS and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES remain in effect through Thursday at 7 P.M.. Our southern counties of Berrien, Cass, and St. Joseph are under advisories through 1 P.M. Thursday. See image below.

Plenty of upper level energy creating lift in the atmosphere, along with the arrival of Arctic air, will continue to generate snow throguh Thursday. See our FutureTrack image below.

Winds will really ramp up this evening and tonight with the arrival of the Arctic air. We expect winds from the west at 15 to 25 mph with some gusts of 40/45 at the lakeshore possible. See images below. Note the orange, red, magenta...tied to the higher wind speeds.

Strong wind speeds coupled with Arctic air will drive wind chills or feels like temperatures well below zero. See the images below valid 6 A.M. Thursday and 6 P.M. Thursday. Bundle up!

In addition to snow and wind, take a look at the other storm impacts and their timing below. Please be prepared!

Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.

