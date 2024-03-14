Ski Report: Weekend of March 15 - 17

WEST MICHIGAN — Winter is here! FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.

No significant snow is expected this weekend. Only a few snow showers Sunday into Monday as temperatures cool into the 30s.

Bittersweet - Otsego, MI

Base: CLOSED

Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI

Base: 30"

Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI

Base: 18"

Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI

Base: CLOSED

Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI

Base: 32"

Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI

Base: 32"

Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI

Base: CLOSED

Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI

Base: CLOSED

The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI

Base: 32"

The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI

Base: CLOSED

Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI

Base: CLOSED

Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI

Base: 20"

