Watch Now
WeatherSki Report

Actions

Ski Report: Weekend of March 1 - 3

Ski Report Story Image.png
FOX 17
Ski Report Story Image.png
Posted at 5:55 AM, Feb 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-29 05:55:41-05

WEST MICHIGAN — Winter is coming! FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.

*SKI CONDITIONS GRAPHIC

SKI REPORTS 1.png
SKI REPORTS 2.png

*SNOW MODEL GRAPHIC
No snow is expected across the entire Great Lakes - Michigan area this weekend. See image below.

7 Day - Day 6.png

Ski Conditions

Bittersweet - Otsego, MI
Base: 4"
Hours: Closed

Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI
Base: 32"
Hours:

Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI
Base: 30"
Hours:

Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI
Base: 24"
Hours:

Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI
Base: 36"
Hours:

Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 40"
Hours:

Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI
Base: 36"
Hours:

Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI
Base: Closed
Hours:

The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 38"
Hours:

The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI
Base: 16"
Hours:

Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI
Base: Closed
Hours:

Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI
Base: 25"
Hours:

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book