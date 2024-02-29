Ski Report: Weekend of March 1 - 3

WEST MICHIGAN — Winter is coming! FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.
No snow is expected across the entire Great Lakes - Michigan area this weekend. See image below.
Ski Conditions
Bittersweet - Otsego, MI
Base: 4"
Hours: Closed
Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI
Base: 32"
Hours:
Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI
Base: 30"
Hours:
Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI
Base: 24"
Hours:
Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI
Base: 36"
Hours:
Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 40"
Hours:
Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI
Base: 36"
Hours:
Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI
Base: Closed
Hours:
The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 38"
Hours:
The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI
Base: 16"
Hours:
Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI
Base: Closed
Hours:
Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI
Base: 25"
Hours: