Ski Report: Weekend of March 1 - 3

WEST MICHIGAN — Winter is coming! FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.

No snow is expected across the entire Great Lakes - Michigan area this weekend. See image below.

Weekend Snow Accumulation

Ski Conditions

Bittersweet - Otsego, MI

Base: 4"

Hours: Closed

Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI

Base: 32"

Hours:

Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI

Base: 30"

Hours:

Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI

Base: 24"

Hours:

Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI

Base: 36"

Hours:

Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI

Base: 40"

Hours:

Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI

Base: 36"

Hours:

Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI

Base: Closed

Hours:

The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI

Base: 38"

Hours:

The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI

Base: 16"

Hours:

Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI

Base: Closed

Hours:

Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI

Base: 25"

Hours:

