Ski Report: Weekend of January 12 - 14

WEST MICHIGAN — Winter is coming! FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.

Plenty of snow chances throughout this weekend as the entire state will likely see several inches of heavy wet widespread snow plus lake effect snow as well. Most resorts will see naturally increasing snow bases plus gusty winds with bitter cold temperatures.

Ski Conditions

Bittersweet - Otsego, MI

Base: 5"

Hours: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI

Base: 26"

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI

Base: 36"

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI

Base: 0"

Hours: CLOSED

Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI

Base: 24"

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI

Base: 36"

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI

Base: 31"

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI

Base: 18"

Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI

Base: 34"

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI

Base: 0"

Hours: CLOSED

Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI

Base: 0"

Hours: CLOSED

Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI

Base: 26"

Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

