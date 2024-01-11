Watch Now
Ski Report: Weekend of January 12 - 14

Ski Report Story Image.png
Ski Report Story Image.png
Posted at 3:31 AM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 03:31:23-05

WEST MICHIGAN — Winter is coming! FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.

STATE EURO SNOWFALL.png

Plenty of snow chances throughout this weekend as the entire state will likely see several inches of heavy wet widespread snow plus lake effect snow as well. Most resorts will see naturally increasing snow bases plus gusty winds with bitter cold temperatures.

Ski Conditions

Bittersweet - Otsego, MI
Base: 5"
Hours: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI
Base: 26"
Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI
Base: 36"
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI
Base: 0"
Hours: CLOSED

Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI
Base: 24"
Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 36"
Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI
Base: 31"
Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI
Base: 18"
Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 34"
Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI
Base: 0"
Hours: CLOSED

Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI
Base: 0"
Hours: CLOSED

Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI
Base: 26"
Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

