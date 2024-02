Ski Report: Weekend of Feb. 2 - 4

WEST MICHIGAN — Winter is coming! FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.

No accumulating snow is expected this weekend across Michigan, but that's not stopping ski slopes across the state!

FOX 17

RELATED: Weekend forecasts call for drizzles Friday with increasing sun throughout

FOX 17

FOX 17

Ski Conditions

Bittersweet - Otsego, MI

Base: 15"

Hours: 9 am - 10pm

Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI

Base: 32"

Hours: 9am - 9pm

Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI

Base: 44"

Hours: 9am - 9pm

Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI

Base: 24"

Hours: 9am - 9pm

Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI

Base: 40"

Hours: 9am - 9pm

Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI

Base: 40"

Hours: 9am - 9pm

Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI

Base: 3"

Hours: 9am - 9pm

Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI

Base: 35"

Hours: 4pm- 9pm

The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI

Base: 40"

Hours: 9am - 9pm

The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI

Base: 20"

Hours: Friday noon - 7pm, Saturday 9am - 7pm, Sunday 9am - 4pm

Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI

Base: 25"

Hours: 4pm - 9pm

Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI

Base: 30"

Hours: 10am - 9pm

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube