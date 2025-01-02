Ski Report: January 3 - 5

WEST MICHIGAN — Winter is coming! FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.

More lake effect snow is likely this weekend as cold air remains in place across the Great Lakes. The heaviest will be in areas of medium and dark blue on the snow accumulation map above.

Ski Conditions

Bittersweet - Otsego, MI

Base: 15"

Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI

Base: 24"

Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI

Base: 36"

Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI

Base: 36"

Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI

Base: 42"

Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI

Base: 36"

Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI

Base: 36"

Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI

Base: 24"

The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI

Base: 34"

The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI

Base: 6"

Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI

Base: 28"

Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI

Base: 32"

