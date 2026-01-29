Ski Report: January 29 - February 1

WEST MICHIGAN — Many area ski hills are reporting the best conditions in recent memory heading into the weekend!

FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.

Many area ski hills are reporting the best conditions in recent memory heading into the weekend! Several snow-making systems moving through the region over the past few weeks have produced significant snow totals. In addition, prolonged cold temperatures have allowed resorts to make snow on those occasions when there wasn't fresh snow from "mother nature"! After last weekend's dangerously cold conditions, temperatures are going to be slightly warmer this weekend; with highs in the teens and twenties. This will allow winter weather enthusiasts to enjoy this abundance of snow!

Only light amounts of additional snow appear to be on the horizon for the weekend.

Here's a look at the weekend snow projection

Ski Conditions

Bittersweet - Otsego, MI

Base: 58"

Hours: OPEN Daily 10AM - 10PM (Hours vary on the weekends)

Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI

Base: 32"

Regular Hours: Started January 4

Sunday - Tuesday: 9am-4:30pm

Wednesday - Saturday: 9am-9pm

Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI

Base: 54"

Regular Hours:

Sundays*, Monday, Tuesday: 10am - 5pm

Wednesday - Thursday: 10am - 8pm

Friday: 10am - 9pm

Saturday: 9am - 9pm

* Lifts are open 9 am to 8 pm for the holiday weekend Sunday February 15, 2026

Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI

Base: 36"

Hours: 9AM - 9PM

Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI

Base: 62"

Regular Hours:

Thursday - Friday - Saturday: 9AM - 9PM

Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI

Base: 45"

Regular Hours: 9AM - 4:30PM

NIGHT SKIING: Tuesday - Friday: 5:30PM - 9PM

Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI

Base: 45"

Schuss Mountain Slope Hours

9AM - 9PM

Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI

Base: 48"

Regular Hours: 9:30AM - 9:30PM

The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI

Base: 44"

Regular Hours: 9AM - 9PM

The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI

OPEN!!!

Regular Hours (January 7 - March 10)

Friday: 12PM - 7PM

Saturday: 9AM - 7PM

Sunday: 9AM - 4PM

Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI

Base: 38"

Regular Hours: 9:30AM - 9:30PM

Hours for Tubing

Monday & Tuesday – Sorry, closed.

Wednesday: 1PM– 9PM

Thursday: 1PM – 9PM

Friday: 1PM – 9PM

Saturday / Holidays: 10AM – 9PM

Sunday: 10AM – 7PM

Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI

Base: 48"

Regular Hours:

Sunday: 10AM - 5PM

Monday: 2PM - 8PM

Tuesday: 2PM - 8PM

Wednesday: 2PM - 8PM

Thursday: 2PM - 8PM

Friday: 10AM - 8PM

Saturday: 10AM - 8PM

