Ski Report: January 29 - February 1

WEST MICHIGAN — Many area ski hills are reporting the best conditions in recent memory heading into the weekend!
FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.
Many area ski hills are reporting the best conditions in recent memory heading into the weekend! Several snow-making systems moving through the region over the past few weeks have produced significant snow totals. In addition, prolonged cold temperatures have allowed resorts to make snow on those occasions when there wasn't fresh snow from "mother nature"! After last weekend's dangerously cold conditions, temperatures are going to be slightly warmer this weekend; with highs in the teens and twenties. This will allow winter weather enthusiasts to enjoy this abundance of snow!
Only light amounts of additional snow appear to be on the horizon for the weekend.
Here's a look at the weekend snow projection
Ski Conditions
Bittersweet - Otsego, MI
Base: 58"
Hours: OPEN Daily 10AM - 10PM (Hours vary on the weekends)
Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI
Base: 32"
Regular Hours: Started January 4
Sunday - Tuesday: 9am-4:30pm
Wednesday - Saturday: 9am-9pm
Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI
Base: 54"
Regular Hours:
Sundays*, Monday, Tuesday: 10am - 5pm
Wednesday - Thursday: 10am - 8pm
Friday: 10am - 9pm
Saturday: 9am - 9pm
* Lifts are open 9 am to 8 pm for the holiday weekend Sunday February 15, 2026
Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI
Base: 36"
Hours: 9AM - 9PM
Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI
Base: 62"
Regular Hours:
Thursday - Friday - Saturday: 9AM - 9PM
Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 45"
Regular Hours: 9AM - 4:30PM
NIGHT SKIING: Tuesday - Friday: 5:30PM - 9PM
Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI
Base: 45"
Schuss Mountain Slope Hours
9AM - 9PM
Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI
Base: 48"
Regular Hours: 9:30AM - 9:30PM
The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 44"
Regular Hours: 9AM - 9PM
The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI
OPEN!!!
Regular Hours (January 7 - March 10)
Friday: 12PM - 7PM
Saturday: 9AM - 7PM
Sunday: 9AM - 4PM
Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI
Base: 38"
Regular Hours: 9:30AM - 9:30PM
Hours for Tubing
Monday & Tuesday – Sorry, closed.
Wednesday: 1PM– 9PM
Thursday: 1PM – 9PM
Friday: 1PM – 9PM
Saturday / Holidays: 10AM – 9PM
Sunday: 10AM – 7PM
Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI
Base: 48"
Regular Hours:
Sunday: 10AM - 5PM
Monday: 2PM - 8PM
Tuesday: 2PM - 8PM
Wednesday: 2PM - 8PM
Thursday: 2PM - 8PM
Friday: 10AM - 8PM
Saturday: 10AM - 8PM
Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube