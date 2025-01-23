Watch Now
Ski Report: January 24 - 26

Warmer Temperatures than last week
WEST MICHIGAN — Winter is here! FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.

Most of the snow this weekend will be found across the Upper Peninsula with more weather systems affecting those locations. The best chance for accumulating snow in the Lower Peninsula will be across northern lower. Lighter snow will also be possible along the Lake Michigan shoreline too. See image of totals snowfall above.

Ski Conditions

Bittersweet - Otsego, MI
Base: 50"

Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI

Base: 40"

Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI
Base: 52"

Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI
Base: 42"

Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI
Base: 54"

Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 36"

Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI
Base: N/A

Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI
Base: 48"

The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 38"

The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI
Base: 30"

Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI
Base: 30"

Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI
Base: 36"

