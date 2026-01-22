Ski Report: January 22-25

WEST MICHIGAN — Dangerously cold wind chills Friday into Saturday may have some area resorts modifying operating hours. Make sure to double-check the website of the ski hill you are planning to visit.

A very wintry weather pattern will continue for the next couple of weeks, which will come along with several more rounds of snow. Wind chills starting Thursday evening through at least midday Sunday will be below zero; creating dangerous conditions for prolonged outdoor activities. The snow that develops will be a combination of system snow with some lake enhancement, and lake effect snow. With the cold air around for the next few weeks, robust lake effect snow showers will continue to pile up some impressive totals! Resorts will also be able to keep those snow guns fired up to make fresh powder!

The map below shows projected snow amounts through Sunday

Bittersweet - Otsego, MI

Base: 30"

Hours: OPEN Daily 10AM - 10PM (Hours vary on the weekends)

Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI

Base: 32"

Regular Hours: Started January 4

Sunday - Tuesday: 9am-4:30pm

Wednesday - Saturday: 9am-9pm

Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI

Base: 48"

Regular Hours:

Sundays*, Monday, Tuesday: 10am - 5pm

Wednesday - Thursday: 10am - 8pm

Friday: 10am - 9pm

Saturday: 9am - 9pm

* Lifts are open 9 am to 8 pm for the two holiday weekend Sundays February 15, 2026

Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI

Base: 36"

Hours: 9AM - 9PM

Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI

Base: 62"

Regular Hours:

Thursday - Friday - Saturday: 9AM - 9PM

Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI

Base: 45"

Regular Hours: 9AM - 4:30PM

NIGHT SKIING: Tuesday - Friday: 5:30PM - 9PM

Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI

Base: 45"

Schuss Mountain Slope Hours

9AM - 9PM

Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI

Base: 48"

Regular Hours: 9:30AM - 9:30PM

The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI

Base: 44"

Regular Hours: 9AM - 9PM

The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI

OPEN!!!

Regular Hours (January 7 - March 10)

Friday: 12PM - 7PM

Saturday: 9AM - 7PM

Sunday: 9AM - 4PM

Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI

Base: 30"

Regular Hours: 9:30AM - 9:30PM

Hours for Tubing

Monday & Tuesday – Sorry, closed.

Wednesday: 1PM– 9PM

Thursday: 1PM – 9PM

Friday: 1PM – 9PM

Saturday / Holidays: 10AM – 9PM

Sunday: 10AM – 7PM

Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI

Base: 36"

Regular Hours:

Sunday: 10AM - 5PM

Monday: 2PM - 8PM

Tuesday: 2PM - 8PM

Wednesday: 2PM - 8PM

Thursday: 2PM - 8PM

Friday: 10AM - 8PM

Saturday: 10AM - 8PM

