Ski Report: January 15-18

A return to a snowy and very cold weather pattern is creating great conditions at ski resorts across the state; with fresh powder arriving almost everyday!
WEST MICHIGAN — A return to a snowy and very cold weather pattern is creating great conditions at ski resorts across the state; with fresh powder arriving almost everyday!

FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.

A very wintry weather pattern is unfolding, which will take us into the weekend with several more rounds of snow. The snow will be a combination of system snow with some lake enhancement, and lake effect snow. With even colder air on tap for next week, robust lake effect snow showers will continue to pile up some impressive totals!

Ski Conditions

Bittersweet - Otsego, MI
Base: 18"
Hours: OPEN Daily 10AM - 10PM (Hours vary on the weekends)

Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI
Base: 25"
Regular Hours: Started January 4
Sunday - Tuesday: 9am-4:30pm
Wednesday - Saturday: 9am-9pm

Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI
Base: 36"
Regular Hours:
Sundays*, Monday, Tuesday: 10am - 5pm
Wednesday - Thursday: 10am - 8pm
Friday: 10am - 9pm
Saturday: 9am - 9pm
* Lifts are open 9 am to 8 pm on the two holiday Sundays, Jan 18 & Feb 15, 2026

Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI
Base: 36"
Hours: 9AM - 9PM

Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI
Base: 42"
Regular Hours:
Thursday - Friday - Saturday: 9AM - 9PM

Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 42"
Regular Hours: 9AM - 4:30PM
NIGHT SKIING: Tuesday - Friday: 5:30PM - 9PM

Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI
Base: 42"
Schuss Mountain Slope Hours
9AM - 9PM

Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI
Base: 48"
Regular Hours: 9:30AM - 9:30PM

The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 44"
Regular Hours: 9AM - 9PM

The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI
OPEN!!!
Regular Hours (January 7 - March 10)
Friday: 12PM - 7PM
Saturday: 9AM - 7PM
Sunday: 9AM - 4PM

Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI
Base: 25"
Regular Hours: 9:30AM - 9:30PM
Hours for Tubing
Monday & TuesdaySorry, closed.  
Wednesday: 1PM– 9PM
Thursday: 1PM – 9PM
Friday: 1PM – 9PM
Saturday / Holidays: 10AM – 9PM
Sunday: 10AM – 7PM
Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI
Base: 36"
SPECIAL HOLIDAY HOURS THIS WEEKEND:
Sunday: 1/18 Hours are 10a-8pm*
Monday: 1/19 Hours are 10a-8pm*
Regular Hours:
Sunday: 10AM - 5PM
Monday: 2PM - 8PM
Tuesday: 2PM - 8PM
Wednesday: 2PM - 8PM
Thursday: 2PM - 8PM
Friday: 10AM - 8PM
Saturday: 10AM - 8PM

