Ski Report: January 10 - 12

Remaining cold and at times snowy across the state
WEST MICHIGAN — Winter is here! FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.

Michigan remains locked in a cold pattern this weekend and through all of next week. Additional weather systems will drop in, along with lake effect snow, and produce more accumulations across the state. With temperatures remaining below 32, the snow isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Our snow accumulation map (above) through Sunday shows additional snow is likely across much of the state this weekend.

Ski Conditions

Bittersweet - Otsego, MI
Base: 20"

Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI

Base: 24"

Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI
Base: 52"

Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI
Base: 36"

Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI
Base: 42"

Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 36"

Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI
Base: 36"

Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI
Base: 27"

The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 36"

The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI
Base: 18"

Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI
Base: 24"

Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI
Base: 36"

