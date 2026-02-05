Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ski Report; February 5-8

Ski Report; February 5-8

Another weekend of great snow conditions is on tap across the state!
WEST MICHIGAN — Another weekend of great snow conditions is on tap across the state!

FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.

Another weekend of great snow conditions is on tap across the state! Many area ski hills are reporting a continuation of fantastic snow heading into the weekend. Temperatures will be colder this weekend, but not too cold to prohibit outdoor activities. Not much natural snow is coming this weekend, but the "snow guns" will likely be fired up to produce more fresh powder!

Here's a look at the weekend snow projection

2-5-2026 STATE EURO SNOWFALL.png

Ski Conditions

Bittersweet - Otsego, MI
Base: 58"
Hours: OPEN Daily 10AM - 10PM (Hours vary on the weekends)

Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI
Base: 32"
Regular Hours: Started January 4
Sunday - Tuesday: 9am-4:30pm
Wednesday - Saturday: 9am-9pm

Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI
Base: 52"
Regular Hours:
Sundays*, Monday, Tuesday: 10am - 5pm
Wednesday - Thursday: 10am - 8pm
Friday: 10am - 9pm
Saturday: 9am - 9pm
* Lifts are open 9 am to 8 pm for the holiday weekend Sunday February 15, 2026

Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI
Base: 36"
Hours: 9AM - 9PM

Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI
Base: 50"
Regular Hours:
Thursday - Friday - Saturday: 9AM - 9PM

Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 45"
Regular Hours: 9AM - 4:30PM
NIGHT SKIING: Tuesday - Friday: 5:30PM - 9PM

Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI
Base: 45"
Schuss Mountain Slope Hours
9AM - 9PM

Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI
Base: 72"
Regular Hours: 9:30AM - 9:30PM

The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 44"
Regular Hours: 9AM - 9PM

The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI
OPEN!!!
Regular Hours (January 7 - March 10)
Friday: 12PM - 7PM
Saturday: 9AM - 7PM
Sunday: 9AM - 4PM

Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI
Base: 40"
Regular Hours: 9:30AM - 9:30PM
Hours for Tubing
Monday & TuesdaySorry, closed.  
Wednesday: 1PM– 9PM
Thursday: 1PM – 9PM
Friday: 1PM – 9PM
Saturday / Holidays: 10AM – 9PM
Sunday: 10AM – 7PM

Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI
Base: 48"
Regular Hours:
Sunday: 10AM - 5PM
Monday: 2PM - 8PM
Tuesday: 2PM - 8PM
Wednesday: 2PM - 8PM
Thursday: 2PM - 8PM
Friday: 10AM - 8PM
Saturday: 10AM - 8PM

