Ski Report; February 5-8

WEST MICHIGAN — Another weekend of great snow conditions is on tap across the state!

Many area ski hills are reporting a continuation of fantastic snow heading into the weekend. Temperatures will be colder this weekend, but not too cold to prohibit outdoor activities. Not much natural snow is coming this weekend, but the "snow guns" will likely be fired up to produce more fresh powder!

Here's a look at the weekend snow projection

Here's a look at the weekend snow projection

Ski Conditions

Bittersweet - Otsego, MI

Base: 58"

Hours: OPEN Daily 10AM - 10PM (Hours vary on the weekends)

Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI

Base: 32"

Regular Hours: Started January 4

Sunday - Tuesday: 9am-4:30pm

Wednesday - Saturday: 9am-9pm

Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI

Base: 52"

Regular Hours:

Sundays*, Monday, Tuesday: 10am - 5pm

Wednesday - Thursday: 10am - 8pm

Friday: 10am - 9pm

Saturday: 9am - 9pm

* Lifts are open 9 am to 8 pm for the holiday weekend Sunday February 15, 2026

Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI

Base: 36"

Hours: 9AM - 9PM

Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI

Base: 50"

Regular Hours:

Thursday - Friday - Saturday: 9AM - 9PM

Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI

Base: 45"

Regular Hours: 9AM - 4:30PM

NIGHT SKIING: Tuesday - Friday: 5:30PM - 9PM

Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI

Base: 45"

Schuss Mountain Slope Hours

9AM - 9PM

Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI

Base: 72"

Regular Hours: 9:30AM - 9:30PM

The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI

Base: 44"

Regular Hours: 9AM - 9PM

The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI

OPEN!!!

Regular Hours (January 7 - March 10)

Friday: 12PM - 7PM

Saturday: 9AM - 7PM

Sunday: 9AM - 4PM

Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI

Base: 40"

Regular Hours: 9:30AM - 9:30PM

Hours for Tubing

Monday & Tuesday – Sorry, closed.

Wednesday: 1PM– 9PM

Thursday: 1PM – 9PM

Friday: 1PM – 9PM

Saturday / Holidays: 10AM – 9PM

Sunday: 10AM – 7PM

Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI

Base: 48"

Regular Hours:

Sunday: 10AM - 5PM

Monday: 2PM - 8PM

Tuesday: 2PM - 8PM

Wednesday: 2PM - 8PM

Thursday: 2PM - 8PM

Friday: 10AM - 8PM

Saturday: 10AM - 8PM

