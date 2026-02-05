Ski Report; February 5-8

WEST MICHIGAN — Another weekend of great snow conditions is on tap across the state!
Another weekend of great snow conditions is on tap across the state! Many area ski hills are reporting a continuation of fantastic snow heading into the weekend. Temperatures will be colder this weekend, but not too cold to prohibit outdoor activities. Not much natural snow is coming this weekend, but the "snow guns" will likely be fired up to produce more fresh powder!
Here's a look at the weekend snow projection
Ski Conditions
Bittersweet - Otsego, MI
Base: 58"
Hours: OPEN Daily 10AM - 10PM (Hours vary on the weekends)
Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI
Base: 32"
Regular Hours: Started January 4
Sunday - Tuesday: 9am-4:30pm
Wednesday - Saturday: 9am-9pm
Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI
Base: 52"
Regular Hours:
Sundays*, Monday, Tuesday: 10am - 5pm
Wednesday - Thursday: 10am - 8pm
Friday: 10am - 9pm
Saturday: 9am - 9pm
* Lifts are open 9 am to 8 pm for the holiday weekend Sunday February 15, 2026
Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI
Base: 36"
Hours: 9AM - 9PM
Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI
Base: 50"
Regular Hours:
Thursday - Friday - Saturday: 9AM - 9PM
Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 45"
Regular Hours: 9AM - 4:30PM
NIGHT SKIING: Tuesday - Friday: 5:30PM - 9PM
Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI
Base: 45"
Schuss Mountain Slope Hours
9AM - 9PM
Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI
Base: 72"
Regular Hours: 9:30AM - 9:30PM
The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 44"
Regular Hours: 9AM - 9PM
The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI
OPEN!!!
Regular Hours (January 7 - March 10)
Friday: 12PM - 7PM
Saturday: 9AM - 7PM
Sunday: 9AM - 4PM
Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI
Base: 40"
Regular Hours: 9:30AM - 9:30PM
Hours for Tubing
Monday & Tuesday – Sorry, closed.
Wednesday: 1PM– 9PM
Thursday: 1PM – 9PM
Friday: 1PM – 9PM
Saturday / Holidays: 10AM – 9PM
Sunday: 10AM – 7PM
Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI
Base: 48"
Regular Hours:
Sunday: 10AM - 5PM
Monday: 2PM - 8PM
Tuesday: 2PM - 8PM
Wednesday: 2PM - 8PM
Thursday: 2PM - 8PM
Friday: 10AM - 8PM
Saturday: 10AM - 8PM
