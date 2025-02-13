Ski Report: February 14 - 16

WEST MICHIGAN — Winter is coming! FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.

Our accumulated snowfall map below shows more snow on the way this weekend for much of the state. Our forecast models show the heaviest snow will occur across northern lower Michigan around Alpena. About 3" to 6" possible there and perhaps across the Upper Peninsula, with lighter amounts across southern lower Michigan. One thing for sure, we will be turning colder again next week as we get brushed by more Arctic air and highs only in the teens.

Ski Conditions

Bittersweet - Otsego, MI

Base: 52"

Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI

Base: 40"

Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI

Base: 50"

Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI

Base: 42"

Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI

Base: 58"

Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI

Base: 42"

Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI

Base: 50"

Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI

Base: 42"

The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI

Base: 42"

The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI

Base: 30"

Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI

Base: 30"

Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI

Base: 40"

