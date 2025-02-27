Ski Report: Feb. 28 - March 2

WEST MICHIGAN — Winter is coming! FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.

As we enter Meteorological Spring this weekend on Saturday, our snow chances are getting less and less. Our snow forecast model and graphic below shows only lighter snowfall amounts possible across northern Lower Michigan and the Upper Peninsula. Central and Southern Lower Michigan will see little/no accumulation of snow. There are indications that warmer temperatures in the 40s and rain is possible. We expect to lose more of the snow pack at that time.

Bittersweet - Otsego, MI

Base: 60"

Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI

Base: 45"

Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI

Base: 48"

Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI

Base: 42"

Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI

Base: 57"

Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI

Base: 48"

Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI

Base: 53"

Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI

Base: 46"

The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI

Base: 48"

The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI

Base: 30"

Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI

Base: 30"

Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI

Base: 50"

