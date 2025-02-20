Ski Report: Feb. 21 - 23

WEST MICHIGAN — Winter is coming! FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.

FOX 17

FOX 17

Snowfall across the state this weekend is expected to be on the light side if we see any at all. At our forecast model (below) shows very light snow expected across the entire state this weekend. In fact, we expect warmer temperatures as the Arctic air lifts out of the region.

FOX 17

Ski Conditions

Bittersweet - Otsego, MI

Base: 60"

Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI

Base: 45"

Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI

Base: 50"

Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI

Base: 42"

Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI

Base: 60"

Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI

Base: 48"

Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI

Base: 53"

Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI

Base: 42"

The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI

Base: 44"

The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI

Base: 30"

Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI

Base: 30"

Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI

Base: 50"

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube