Ski Report: Feb. 21 - 23

Very Little Snow Expected, Warmer Temps
FOX 17
WEST MICHIGAN — Winter is coming! FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.

Snowfall across the state this weekend is expected to be on the light side if we see any at all. At our forecast model (below) shows very light snow expected across the entire state this weekend. In fact, we expect warmer temperatures as the Arctic air lifts out of the region.

Ski Conditions

Bittersweet - Otsego, MI
Base: 60"

Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI

Base: 45"

Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI
Base: 50"

Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI
Base: 42"

Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI
Base: 60"

Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 48"

Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI
Base: 53"

Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI
Base: 42"

The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 44"

The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI
Base: 30"

Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI
Base: 30"

Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI
Base: 50"

